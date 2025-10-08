Man died in 'tragic' Hucknall house fire caused by toaster

A toaster was found to be the cause of a fire in Hucknall where a 35-year-old man died.

Firefighters from Hucknall and Stockhill Fire Stations attended the house fire on Wigwam Grove, Hucknall, shortly after 12.53am on Monday, November 4, 2024, following a call from a neighbour who could smell smoke.

Unfortunately, Daniel McLaughlin, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene after being rescued by firefighters.

An inquest took place on Monday, October 6, into the death of Mr McLaughlin and assistant coroner Simon Burge ruled that Mr McLaughlin’s death was accidental.

Adrian Brizzolara, district manager and fire investigator, said: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences personally, as well as on behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, to the family and friends of Daniel.

"During our investigation we were able to locate and confirm the source of the fire to be a toaster that was located within the kitchen.

“We advise that all electrical items are used to the manufacturers guidance - especially within the kitchen or anywhere else in the home.”

Coun Dawn Justice, cabinet member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This was a tragic incident with devastating consequences, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family.

“To keep yourself safe and ensure your electrical appliances are properly maintained, we always recommend that you follow the manufacturer’s instructions. If you have lost these, you should be able to access them online as most manufacturers have made these available on their websites.

“Our Trading Standards team also strongly advises registering electrical products and appliances with ‘Register My Appliance’. It is free to do and only takes a couple of minutes, and it means that if a fault is identified then the manufacturer can contact you quickly to resolve the issue.”

Rich Leighton, head of Community Safety and Engagement at NFRS, said: “Incidents like this serve as a stark reminder of the importance of safe electrical use and vigilance in the kitchen.

“House fires that start in the kitchen can be prevented by simple actions — never leaving cooking unattended, follow the manufacturers guidance for all appliances, and ensure flammable items are kept well away from heat sources.

“It is also imperative that smoke alarms are installed on each floor of the property you live in and are checked regularly to ensure they are in good working order.

“We also offer a free online home safety check that you can complete either for yourself or on behalf of someone you know.

“Once complete, we will let you know if we’ve got any concerns with the information you’ve given, and our staff may arrange an in-person visit to the home in question.”