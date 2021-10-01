Man dies following ‘serious collision’ on the M1

The incident took place on Wednesday morning.

The M1 northbound was closed northbound between junctions 25 and 26 following reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian at around 8.50am on Wednesday (29 September 2021).

Emergency services attended however despite their best efforts a 45-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

Officers carried out their investigation at the scene and the motorway was reopened at around 3.20pm.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time and we have specialist officers supporting them following this tragic incident.”

“I would also like to thank drivers for their patience and cooperation while the motorway was closed.”