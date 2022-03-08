Hucknall man fears having to move over parents and buses causing traffic hell around Holgate Academy

David Jackson, who lives close to the school, says he has been blocked in numerous times by parents parking cars outside his house, while buses have often blocked the road completely, meaning traffic comes to a standstill.

He says that on occasions, when asking parents or bus drivers to move, he has been subjected to a volley of verbal abuse.

And he is now demanding the school and the local authorities do something about the issue.

Mr Jackson says parents and buses are ignoring 'keep clear' road markings and blocking people's driveways all around the entrance to Holgate Academy. Photo: Google

He said: “In the morning, we are constantly having to put up with car horns, traffic issues and children shouting and swearing at the top of their voices.

"On some occasions, when it’s really busy, parents actually park their cars on our drive.

“A ‘keep clear’ marking was put on Hillcrest Drive, but this is never monitored and completely ignored.

“We were told in writing from the school a few years ago that children would get off the bus on Nabbs Lane and then, on collection, the buses would go into the school car park to collect the children

“This is being totally ignored and the buses are now dropping off again on Hillcrest Drive, parking on the ‘keep clear’ markings and blocking residents’ drives .

“I was late for doctor’s appointment recently as I had to sit in my car on my drive for nearly ten minutes having to wait for a bus to move, endless children massing outside my drive and parents pulling up outside my drive to drop their children off, unaware I was trying to get out.

“Then, when it’s time for the children to leave school, parents sit in their cars with their engines running for ten-to-15 minutes, again blocking the road and residents’ drives which is totally unacceptable.”

Mr Jackson said he has tried to report the issue to the school but was told it was not the school’s responsibility because the road is outside the school boundary.

He continued: “I also asked the local community police officer who told me they cannot do anything, as no-one is breaking the law.

“I have lived here for more than 25 years and my children both attended the school.

"I was a governor at the school but again, no-one wanted to listen when I raised this issue in meetings.

"I don’t want to have to move away as I love the area and have lived locally all my life.

"But I am getting to the stage where I need to do something before this makes me ill from the stress and worries that come from the situation

“My wife is not in the best of health and needs to have clear access at all times to be able to get her car out in emergencies.

"But at the school times this simply isn’t possible and it’s totally unfair.”

Matthew Pennington, Holgate principal, said: “We take complaints from local residents very seriously and are supportive of seeing extra safety measures put into place for vehicular access in close proximity to the academy.

"Due to high volumes of traffic and poor visibility along the road, and to ensure the safety of our students and local residents, we ask our parents not to park their vehicles on Hillcrest Drive, nor to wait in parked cars at school drop-off and pick-up times.

“We will take measures to ensure school buses comply with any regulations and urge our parental community to take personal responsibility when parking, to ensure our students are as safe as possible as they travel to and from the academy.