Manager at popular Hucknall pub looking forward to welcoming people back after £250,000 refurbishment

The Nabb Inn will re-open next month after it's refurbishment. Photo: Google

The pub closed earlier this month to enable the work to be carried out.

But general manager Stefan Blachnio says it will all be well worth it and he is looking forward to see everyone back in the venue again next month.

He said: “The Nabb Inn is at the heart of the Hucknall community and offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere whatever the occasion, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy time spent with family or friends.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway, and look forward to welcoming our Hucknall neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Wednesday, November 3.

"We’re also hosting a launch party on Friday, November 5 where we will be celebrating with live music – we hope to see everyone there.”

A new video on the pub’s Facebook page shows just how extensive the work being carried out is.

The new-look pub will boast a new extended bar layout with an extensive range of beers and spirits, as well as new and improved sports viewing, where guests can watch all the action live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

The interior will showcase new décor throughout, including a new colour scheme, reclaimed timber panels and copper fixtures.