Mansfield and Ashfield's beautiful parks celebrated with Green Flag status

More than one dozen parks and open spaces across Mansfield and Ashfield have been celebrated for their beauty by being reaffirmed with their Green Flag status.

The national award scheme recognises and rewards the best parks and green spaces across the country, and is a sign of beautifully maintained parks with the highest possible standards and excellent facilities.



The seven awards for green spaces owned and maintained by Mansfield District Council include five parks - Carr Bank, Titchfield and King George V, all in Mansfield, plus Peafield and Yeoman Hill, in Mansfield Woodhouse - and two nature reserves at Quarry Lane, Mansfield and The Carrs in Warsop.

Mansfield's Carr Bank Park.

This success follows news that the Friends of Pleasley Community Orchard have received the Green Flag Community Award, which is presented for the excellent work and management of the site by the community.

Councillor Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: "Mansfield is blessed with 150 beautiful parks and open spaces covering 260 hectares. Our Parks team and our many Friends' groups do a vital job of keeping them looking their best all year round. I can’t tell you how proud we are of everyone involved and a huge thank you goes to them all.

“Congratulations also goes to the Friends of Pleasley Community Orchard and residents in Pleasley for working so hard and achieving the community award in such a short time.”

READ MORE: Mansfield District Council may have another park to add to its Green Flag acumen in 12 months time, with councillors agreeing to take control of the at-risk Berry Hill Park last night.

Ashfield District Council is also celebrating its parks and green spaces this week as part of Love Parks Week - an initiative which encourages people to enjoy their favourite parks.

The district's six Green Flag awarded parks have all retained their title during this year's awards, including Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite, Kingsway Park in Kirkby, Sutton Lawn, Kirkby's Portland Park, Selston Golf Course and Titchfield Park in Hucknall.

The council is due to host the second of its outdoor cinema screenings in one of the parks, Sutton Lawn, this weekend (July 20), with The Greatest Showman set to be screened alongside the final of the Discover Ashfield competition and a community fun day.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield cabinet member for streets, parks and town centres, said: “Ashfield has some of the greatest parks in the county and we’re going to use Love Parks Week to shout about just how great they are.

“The council is committed to investing in parks. Improvements to play areas have recently been completed at Sutton Lawn and Broomhill Park, a multi use games area has been built in Jacksdale and work will be starting on a scooter park at Friezeland Recreation Ground.

"We know how much enjoyment residents get from our parks and we want future generations to continue to enjoy them for many years to come.”