Mansfield & Hucknall: Police re-appeal for help to find missing man

Police have launched a fresh appeal for help to find a missing man.

Dane was reported missing from the Mansfield area having last been seen on Saturday, August 30 at approximately 1.05pm.

He is also known to the Hucknall area.

Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Police are appealing for help to find missing Dane. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Dane is described as 5ft 5in, and of average build, his hair is very short/shaven and he has tattoos on his arms and hands.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, grey jeans and white trainers.

If you have seen Dane or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0443 of 30 August 2025.