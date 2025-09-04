Mansfield & Hucknall: Police re-appeal for help to find missing man

By John Smith
Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:25 BST
Police have launched a fresh appeal for help to find a missing man.

Dane was reported missing from the Mansfield area having last been seen on Saturday, August 30 at approximately 1.05pm.

He is also known to the Hucknall area.

Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for help to find missing Dane. Photo: Nottinghamshire Policeplaceholder image
Police are appealing for help to find missing Dane. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Dane is described as 5ft 5in, and of average build, his hair is very short/shaven and he has tattoos on his arms and hands.

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, grey jeans and white trainers.

If you have seen Dane or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0443 of 30 August 2025.

Related topics:PoliceMansfieldHucknall
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice