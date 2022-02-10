Marjorie Garlick and Nina Samson will take on the roles at Hall Park Care Home after being offered the jobs by operations manager Catherine Campbell, following a consultation with residents and staff

Both Marjorie and Nina have always shared their zest and positive outlook on life with others and, together with all newly-appointed committee members, will play an active part in the monthly meetings in the home inclusive of being the voice of those unable or unwilling to express themselves.

Committees at Hall Park include the garden committee, the food committee and the activity committee.

Marjorie Garlick (left) and Nina Samson have been named as resident ambassadors at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell

Marjorie moved to Hall Park a year ago, while Nina has lived at the home for more than eight years.

Both ladies are well respected and beloved by staff and residents alike and all were delighted to be a part of the process in appointing both candidates to the joint role.

Jodie Rakhra, general manager at the home, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Hall Park and having Marjorie and Nina accept the joint position of resident ambassador means that we as a management team will be provided with invaluable insight and perspective from a resident’s point of view on the day to day management in the home.

"Marjorie and Nina are both happy to be introduced to any visitors to the home who maybe viewing the home for a loved one i.e. a potential new resident to the home.