Market towns with train stations in North Nottinghamshire – ideal for commuters

3 . Worksop Train Station

Worksop is not far from three major cities in the area, as travelling for work or leisure is made possible due to its train station and regular services. The area is becoming increasingly popular with commuters because of its relative proximity to Sheffield, Lincoln, and Nottingham. Worksop Train Station serves two railway lines: the Sheffield to Lincoln line and the Robin Hood Line. The Sheffield to Lincoln line is an intermediate stop on a regional service operated by Northern Trains, which connects Sheffield to Lincoln and provides access to other destinations, including Leeds. The Robin Hood Line is a branch line that terminates at Worksop, linking the station to Nottingham via Mansfield. Photo: National World