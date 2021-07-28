The popular matchday service will once again run from the S4 bus stop outside Nottingham Station to Trent Bridge, a short walk from Nottingham Forest’s home ground.

The Event Link buses are run by community bus company CT4N, operating every 10 minutes for two hours before kick-off and an hour after the final whistle.

Anyone with a valid tram ticket or concession pass can use the service for free.

Tram users can get a free bus to the Forest ground when they arrive in town for the game

With the new football season now underway and Nottingham Forest’s first home friendly against Premier League Burnley this Saturday (July 31), thousands of fans are expected to start benefiting once again from the swift and convenient link to and from games.

Stephanie Moss-Pearce, NET marketing manager, said: “We’re really pleased to be teaming up again with CT4N to provide this hassle-free way of getting to and from Forest matches.

"Fans can focus on the game without having to worry about traffic or where to park with this quick and frequent tram-and-bus option.

Ian Combellack, CT4N managing director, added: “We are thrilled to be working with NET to provide this handy link between the tramway at Nottingham Station and Trent Bridge.

Paul Scott, head of ticketing & supporter services at Nottingham Forest, said: “Everyone at the club is extremely excited to have fans return to The City Ground this Saturday, and even more delighted that the NET shuttle bus services will help Reds fans get here.

“We are delighted that this service will be running throughout the season, bringing Forest fans to-and-from the stadium, and are sure that this service will provide a vital part in an enjoyable matchday experience for everyone who uses it.”

For the new season NET has also brought back its popular £2.50 event ticket.

Available to match and season ticket holders from tram stop ticket machines, it offers excellent value for anyone travelling to the game.