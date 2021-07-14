Maxine braves the shave in Hucknall to raise nearly £1,200 for cancer charity

Customer services assistant Maxine Lewis took part in the charity’s Brave The Shave fundraiser, outside the branch on High Street, last Friday (July 9).

More than £1,100 has already been raised and that total may eventually be as high as £1,200 when all donations are totted up.

Maxine explained: “I’m delighted to have raised nearly £1,200 and would like to say a huge thank-you to those people who kindly contributed.”

Hucknall woman Maxine Lewis shows off her former locks after having her head shaved for charity.

Colleague Helen Beale wielded the scissors on the day to remove the blonde locks and said: “We are all so proud of Maxine for doing this.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.