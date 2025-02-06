Twelve dogs are currently up for adoption including French bulldogs, a Jack Russell terrier and a border collie.
1. Rescue dogs
Keira, Benji and Ben are among the 12 dogs being cared for at the Chesterfield branch of the RSPCA. Photo: RSPCA Chesterfield
2. Sianco
Sianco is an 11-year-old male Jack Russell terrier who is small but full of fun. He is stranger friendly and can be left on his own for short periods of time. Sianco would prefer an adult-only home where he is the only dog and where there is no cat. Photo: RSPCA Chesterfield
3. Ruby
Ruby is a seven-year-old French bulldog cross who is shy until she gets to know people but is full of fun. She is almost house trained and can be left on her own for short periods. Ruby could live with children of secondary school age and possibly with another dog. Photo: RSPCA Chesterfield
4. Ben
Ben is a 10-year-old male Border collie who is looking for a quiet rural or semi-rural home with adults only and someone who can be around him for most of the day. He loves lots of attention and going for walks. Ben is not always comfortable with other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Chesterfield