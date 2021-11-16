Meet santa and the vicar's in the stocks for Dispatch district Christmas fair
A Christmas fair is being held at St Mary’s church in Bulwell on Saturday, November 27 from 11am to 2pm.
There will be a variety of stalls, including cakes, books, new and nearly new, a tombola, toys and others.
There will also be a raffle, pick a bag, Santa’s grotto and the vicar in the stocks.
Refreshments will be available and there will be a small admission charge.
