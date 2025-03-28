Meet the police in Hucknall again next month with more beat surgeries in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding more beat surgeries in the town next month.

They are a chance for the public to meet local officers and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood or surrounding areas where you live

Surgeries are taking place on the following dates and locations:

Police are holding more surgeries in Hucknall next month. Photo: Other

Thursday, April 3, Keycraft, Watnall Road, 9.30am to 10.30am.

Thursday, April 3: Hucknall Library, South Street, 3pm to 3pm

Friday, April 4: Hucknall Leisure Centre, Linby Road, 10am to 11am.

Saturday, April 12: Hucknall Garden Centre & Keycraft Garden Buildings, Watnall Road, 10am to 11am.

Saturday, April 12: Community Event (District level) Bike Marking Event, Titchfield Park, Park Drive, 1om to 1pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime in your neighbourhood.”