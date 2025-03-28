Meet the police in Hucknall again next month with more beat surgeries in the town

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:26 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 09:34 GMT
Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding more beat surgeries in the town next month.

They are a chance for the public to meet local officers and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood or surrounding areas where you live

Surgeries are taking place on the following dates and locations:

Thursday, April 3, Keycraft, Watnall Road, 9.30am to 10.30am.

Thursday, April 3: Hucknall Library, South Street, 3pm to 3pm

Friday, April 4: Hucknall Leisure Centre, Linby Road, 10am to 11am.

Saturday, April 12: Hucknall Garden Centre & Keycraft Garden Buildings, Watnall Road, 10am to 11am.

Saturday, April 12: Community Event (District level) Bike Marking Event, Titchfield Park, Park Drive, 1om to 1pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime in your neighbourhood.”

