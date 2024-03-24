Meet the police in Hucknall again with more beat surgeries in the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.

The following surgeries are taking place in the coming weeks:

Wednesday, March 27: High Street (officers will be visible) – 2.30-3.30pm.

Police are holding more surgeries in Hucknall in the coming weeks. Photo: Other

Tuesday, April 2: Key Craft, Watnall Road, 9.30-11am.

Thursday, April 11: OT Fundraisers, Bolsover Street, 8.30-10am

Monday, April 29, High Street (officers will be visible), 10-11am.