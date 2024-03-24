Meet the police in Hucknall again with more beat surgeries in the town

Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding more beat surgeries in the town in the coming weeks.
By John Smith
Published 13th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 20:30 GMT
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.

The following surgeries are taking place in the coming weeks:

Wednesday, March 27: High Street (officers will be visible) – 2.30-3.30pm.

Police are holding more surgeries in Hucknall in the coming weeks. Photo: OtherPolice are holding more surgeries in Hucknall in the coming weeks. Photo: Other
Tuesday, April 2: Key Craft, Watnall Road, 9.30-11am.

Thursday, April 11: OT Fundraisers, Bolsover Street, 8.30-10am

Monday, April 29, High Street (officers will be visible), 10-11am.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”

