Meet the police in Hucknall again with more beat surgeries in the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.
The following surgeries are taking place in the coming weeks:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wednesday, March 27: High Street (officers will be visible) – 2.30-3.30pm.
Tuesday, April 2: Key Craft, Watnall Road, 9.30-11am.
Thursday, April 11: OT Fundraisers, Bolsover Street, 8.30-10am
Monday, April 29, High Street (officers will be visible), 10-11am.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”