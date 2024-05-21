Meet the police in Hucknall again with more beat surgeries in the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding more beat surgeries in the town in the coming weeks.

The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area.

Surgeries are taking place on Saturday, May 25 on High Street from 3pm to 4.30pm and at Key Craft, Watnall Road on Sunday, June 2 from 10am to 11.30am.

