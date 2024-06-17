Meet the police in Hucknall again with more beat surgeries in the town

By John Smith
Published 17th Jun 2024, 19:56 BST
Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding more beat surgeries in the town this week

The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area.

Surgeries are taking place on:

Tuesday, June 18 at Keycraft, Watnall Road from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Police are holding more surgeries in Hucknall this week. Photo: OtherPolice are holding more surgeries in Hucknall this week. Photo: Other
Wednesday, June 19 on High Street from 10am to 11am.

Thursday, June 20 at East Side Methodist Church on Bestwood Road from 12noon to 1pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”

