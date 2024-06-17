Meet the police in Hucknall again with more beat surgeries in the town
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area.
Surgeries are taking place on:
Tuesday, June 18 at Keycraft, Watnall Road from 9.30am to 10.30am.
Wednesday, June 19 on High Street from 10am to 11am.
Thursday, June 20 at East Side Methodist Church on Bestwood Road from 12noon to 1pm.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”