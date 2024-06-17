Meet the police in Hucknall again with more beat surgeries in the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding more beat surgeries in the town this week

The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area.

Surgeries are taking place on:

Tuesday, June 18 at Keycraft, Watnall Road from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Police are holding more surgeries in Hucknall this week. Photo: Other

Wednesday, June 19 on High Street from 10am to 11am.

Thursday, June 20 at East Side Methodist Church on Bestwood Road from 12noon to 1pm.