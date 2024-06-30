Meet the police in Hucknall again with more beat surgeries in the town this month

By John Smith
Published 17th Jun 2024, 19:56 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 14:09 BST
Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding more beat surgeries in the town this month.

The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area.

Surgeries are taking place on:

Tuesday, July 2: High Street, 2pm to 3pm.

Police are holding more surgeries in Hucknall this month. Photo: Other

Sunday, July 7: Key Craft, Watnall Road, 10am to 11am.

Monday, July 8: Hucknall Library, 10am to 11am.

Thursday, July 11: East Side Methodist Church, Bestwood Road.

Wednesday, July 17: East Side Methodist Church, Bestwood Road.

Wednesday, July 17: High Street, 2pm to 3pm.

Friday, July 19: Co-op, Emperors Way.

Wednesday, July 24: Key Craft, Watnall Road, 10am to 11am.

Thursday, July 25: OT Fundraisers, Bolsover Street, 9am to 10am.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”

