Meet the police in Hucknall again with more beat surgeries in the town this month
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area.
Surgeries are taking place on:
Tuesday, July 2: High Street, 2pm to 3pm.
Sunday, July 7: Key Craft, Watnall Road, 10am to 11am.
Monday, July 8: Hucknall Library, 10am to 11am.
Thursday, July 11: East Side Methodist Church, Bestwood Road.
Wednesday, July 17: East Side Methodist Church, Bestwood Road.
Wednesday, July 17: High Street, 2pm to 3pm.
Friday, July 19: Co-op, Emperors Way.
Wednesday, July 24: Key Craft, Watnall Road, 10am to 11am.
Thursday, July 25: OT Fundraisers, Bolsover Street, 9am to 10am.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”