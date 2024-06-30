Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding more beat surgeries in the town this month.

The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area.

Surgeries are taking place on:

Tuesday, July 2: High Street, 2pm to 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are holding more surgeries in Hucknall this month. Photo: Other

Sunday, July 7: Key Craft, Watnall Road, 10am to 11am.

Monday, July 8: Hucknall Library, 10am to 11am.

Thursday, July 11: East Side Methodist Church, Bestwood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, July 17: East Side Methodist Church, Bestwood Road.

Wednesday, July 17: High Street, 2pm to 3pm.

Friday, July 19: Co-op, Emperors Way.

Wednesday, July 24: Key Craft, Watnall Road, 10am to 11am.

Thursday, July 25: OT Fundraisers, Bolsover Street, 9am to 10am.