Meet the police in Hucknall at a series of beat surgeries in the town this month

Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team will be holding several beat surgeries in the town in November.
By John Smith
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:21 GMT
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.

Surgeries are taking place at the following times and locations:

Wednesday, November 15: The Engine Rooms, Watnall Road, 5pm to 6pm.

Meet the police at Hucknall beat surgeries this month
Friday, November 17: Hucknall Library, South Street, 3pm to 4pm.

Friday, November 17: OT Fundraisers Community Hub, 3pm to 4pm.

Wednesday, November 22, High Street, 10am to 11am.

Thursday, November 23: OT Fundraisers Community Hub, 9.30am to 10.30am.

Thursday, November 23: Methodist Church, Bestwood Road, 1pm to 2pm.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”

