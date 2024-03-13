Meet the police in Hucknall with another beat surgery in the town
Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding another beat surgery in the town this week.
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.
The latest surgery is taking place tomorrow (Thursday) between 8.45am and 10am at the OT Fundraisers Community Hub, Bolsover Street.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”