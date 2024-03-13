Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.

The latest surgery is taking place tomorrow (Thursday) between 8.45am and 10am at the OT Fundraisers Community Hub, Bolsover Street.

