The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.

Surgeries are taking place tonight (Friday) between 8pm and 9pm at the Co-op store on Emperor’s Way, and again on Thursday, February 1 between 9.40am and 10.30am at the OT Fundraisers Community Hub, Bolsover Street (warehouse buildings at the end of the street – a sign will be outside).

