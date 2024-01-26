News you can trust since 1904
Meet the police in Hucknall with more beat surgeries in the town

Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding two more beat surgeries in the town this week.
By John Smith
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 09:33 GMT
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.

Surgeries are taking place tonight (Friday) between 8pm and 9pm at the Co-op store on Emperor’s Way, and again on Thursday, February 1 between 9.40am and 10.30am at the OT Fundraisers Community Hub, Bolsover Street (warehouse buildings at the end of the street – a sign will be outside).

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”

