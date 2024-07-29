Meet the police in Hucknall with series of August drop-in sessions
The sessions are a chance for members of the public to come and speak with officers to raise concerns and issues they have about crime or policing in the town or ask advice.
Different officers that cover different areas of Hucknall will be conducting the sessions, which are taking place on the following dates and locations:
Thursday, August 1: Hucknall Library – 9am to 10.30am.
Friday, August 2: OT Fundraisers – 9am to 10.30am.
Sunday, August 11: Keycraft, Watnall Road – 10am to 11am.
Thursday, August 15: Hucknall Library – 3pm to 4pm
Tuesday, August 20: Hucknall Library – 9am to 10.30am.
Tuesday, August 27: Nottingham Building Sociey, High Street – 10,30am to 11.30am.
Wednesday, August 28: Keycraft, Watnall Road – 9.30am to 11am.
Saturday, August 31: Nabbs Lane Park – 4pm to 5pm.
