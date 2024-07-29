Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Hucknall neighbourhood team will be conducting a series of drop-in sessions at locations around the town in August.

The sessions are a chance for members of the public to come and speak with officers to raise concerns and issues they have about crime or policing in the town or ask advice.

Different officers that cover different areas of Hucknall will be conducting the sessions, which are taking place on the following dates and locations:

Thursday, August 1: Hucknall Library – 9am to 10.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet the police in a series of drop-in sessions in Hucknall in August. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Friday, August 2: OT Fundraisers – 9am to 10.30am.

Sunday, August 11: Keycraft, Watnall Road – 10am to 11am.

Thursday, August 15: Hucknall Library – 3pm to 4pm

Tuesday, August 20: Hucknall Library – 9am to 10.30am.

Tuesday, August 27: Nottingham Building Sociey, High Street – 10,30am to 11.30am.

Wednesday, August 28: Keycraft, Watnall Road – 9.30am to 11am.