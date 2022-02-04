Missing Hucknall man James Allan has been found

A Hucknall man reported missing earlier this week has been found.

By John Smith
Friday, 4th February 2022, 7:39 pm

Nottinghamshire Police put out an appeal to locate James Allan after the 36-year-old went missing from Hucknall town centre on the evening of February 1

But earlier today, police confirmed James had been found.

On their Facebook page, the police posted: “James has now been located. Many thanks to all who commented and shared our appeal.”

Hucknall man James Allan has been found

Read More

Read More
Hucknall: Car window smashed with brick and paint thrown over vehicle and proper...
James AllanHucknallFacebook