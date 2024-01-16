News you can trust since 1904
Missing Hucknall woman: Police re-issue appeal to find Patricia

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing Hucknall woman’s safety and have re-issued their appeal for anyone who has seen her – or knows where she might be – to urgently contact them
By John Smith
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:58 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
Patricia was reported missing from the Hucknall area having last been seen Sunday, January 14, 2024 around 2pm.

However, CCTV images show her in the Hankin Street, Portland Road and Beardall Street areas of Hucknall in the early hours of Monday, January 15.

Patricia is approximately 5ft tall, slim build with short grey hair.

Police are urgently appealing for the public's help to find missing Hucknall woman Patricia. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
She was last seen wearing a dark coat, dark trousers, black shoes and carrying a black handbag across her body, and has a shopping bag with a flower pattern.

Police also issued new images of Patricia in the hope they will spark someone’s memory and help find her.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Can we please ask that residents and businesses in and around this area of Hucknall check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings for any sign of Patricia.”

If you have seen Patricia or have any information about her whereabouts, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 423 of 15th January 2024.