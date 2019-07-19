Missing man from Nottinghamshire has been found Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A 27-year-old man who was reported missing from the Bulwell area has now been found. Scott Hullott, was reported missing yesterday (Thursday,July 18). Nottinghamshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal. Scott Hullott Temperatures expected to soar as high as 32C as European heatwave sweeps the country Trio arrested in connection with Nottinghamshire shooting released on bail