Missing Shane has links to Sutton, Mansfield, Kirkby and Bulwell

Police are appealing to find Shane Blackmore, a 29-year-old missing from Bulwell.

Notts police officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Bulwell area of Nottingham on May 16 at approximately 12:30pm.

Shane Blackmore

Shane is described as a six feet one inch tall male of medium build with brown eyes, a short beard, and short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit with white trainers.

Shane also has links to Sutton, Kirkby, and Mansfield.

If you have seen Shane or know where he might be please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 753 of 16/08/2019.

Alternately if you see Shane please keep him in sight and call 999 immediately.