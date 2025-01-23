Monastery in Bulwell could be knocked down to make way for community garden

By Latifa Yedroudj, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 17:11 GMT
Poor Clares Monastery, next to Our Lady’s Church, on Brooklyn Road in Bulwell.Poor Clares Monastery, next to Our Lady’s Church, on Brooklyn Road in Bulwell.
Poor Clares Monastery, next to Our Lady’s Church, on Brooklyn Road in Bulwell.
A monastery in Bulwell could be knocked down and turned into a community garden space after plans were submitted for its demolition on the grounds it is no longer used.

Applicant T Nottingham RC Diocesan Trustees has applied to Nottingham City Council to demolish the Poor Clares Monastery, next to Our Lady’s Church, on Brooklyn Road in Bulwell.

Reports say the reason for demolishing the building is that it is “redundant” and a “life expired building”.

The site will be transformed into a community garden, planning documents say. The Parish Church, adjoining chapel and community room will be retained.

Works will begin in March 1, this year and end on June 6.

Founded in 1927, the Poor Clare Monastery pre-dates the building of the present Church.

The nuns of the Poor Clare’s Monastery held a fundraiser to help rebuild it in 2021.

The 14 sisters raised £20,000 in a matter of weeks to help with repairs to the roof, a water pipe and mouldy ceilings.

But they were not able to raise enough money to replace the premises, forcing them to move out of the city completely.

The Church of Good Shepherd in Woodthorpe posted an update from the Poor Clare Sisters on Facebook on April 22, 2023, which reads: “It is with great joy that we, your Poor Clare sisters of Nottingham, write to you to say that after much searching we have finally found a new home.

“Unfortunately nothing could be found for us in the Diocese of Nottingham nor could we raise enough money to build a monastery in the Diocese.”

The Poor Clare Monastery has been contacted for comment.

