2010: staff and youngsters at Hucknall Day Nursery dress up for Hallowe’en.

More fantastic Hucknall Hallowe'en retro photos from our archives. Do you recognise anyone?

Take a trip down memory lane with this fabulous slideshow of bygone snaps from the Hucknall area.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:44 am

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!

If you have any old photos you would like us to feature, email [email protected]

1. All dressed up

2010: this young lady is all dressed up in a cat costume ready for Hucknall Town Football Club’s Hallowe’en event.

Photo: Jane Hilton

2. Having fun

2006: these youngsters look like they are having some Hallowe’en fun at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Photo: Angela Ward

3. Did you go to this party?

2006: this little girl dressed up as a pumpkin at a Hallowe’en party at Hucknall Day Nursery.

Photo: Angela Ward

4. Having a spooktacular time

2007: staff and children at Hucknall Day Nursery are pictured in their fancy dress costumes, all ready for a spooky time.

Photo: Anne.Shelley

Hucknall
