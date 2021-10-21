More fantastic Hucknall Hallowe'en retro photos from our archives. Do you recognise anyone?

From charity days to community occasions, if there was an event going on, your Dispatch snappers captured the moment. Do you remember these events or recognise someone in these pics? Perhaps you’re on one yourself!
1. All dressed up
2010: this young lady is all dressed up in a cat costume ready for Hucknall Town Football Club’s Hallowe’en event.
Photo: Jane Hilton
2. Having fun
2006: these youngsters look like they are having some Hallowe’en fun at Hucknall Leisure Centre.
Photo: Angela Ward
3. Did you go to this party?
2006: this little girl dressed up as a pumpkin at a Hallowe’en party at Hucknall Day Nursery.
Photo: Angela Ward
4. Having a spooktacular time
2007: staff and children at Hucknall Day Nursery are pictured in their fancy dress costumes, all ready for a spooky time.
Photo: Anne.Shelley