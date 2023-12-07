Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team will be holding three more beat surgeries in the town next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.

Surgeries are taking place at the following times and locations:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monday, December 11: Hucknall Library, South Street, 10am to 11am.

Meet the police at Hucknall beat surgeries next week

Monday, December 11, High Street, 10am to 11am (there will be a police vehicle present).

Thursday, December 14: The Engine Rooms, Watnall Road, 5pm to 6pm.

A further surgey is taking place on Monday, December 18 at OT Fundraisers Community Hub on Bolsover Street from 10am to 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement