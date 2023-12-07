More Hucknall police surgeries in the town next week
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.
Surgeries are taking place at the following times and locations:
Monday, December 11: Hucknall Library, South Street, 10am to 11am.
Monday, December 11, High Street, 10am to 11am (there will be a police vehicle present).
Thursday, December 14: The Engine Rooms, Watnall Road, 5pm to 6pm.
A further surgey is taking place on Monday, December 18 at OT Fundraisers Community Hub on Bolsover Street from 10am to 11am.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”