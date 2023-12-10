More Hucknall police surgeries in the town this week
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.
Surgeries are taking place today (Monday) at Hucknall Library, South Street and on the High Street – both between 10am and 11am.
Then on Thursday, December 14 another surgery will be held at the Engine Rooms, Watnall Road between 5pm and 6pm.
A further surgey is taking place on Monday, December 18 at OT Fundraisers Community Hub on Bolsover Street from 10am to 11am.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”