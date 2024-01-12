Officers from the Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding two more beat surgeries in the town this week.

The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.

Surgeries are taking place tomorrow (Saturday) at Hucknall Library between 10am and 11am and at the B&M store on Monday, January 15 between 11am and 12noon.

