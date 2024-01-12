More Hucknall police surgeries in the town this week
The surgeries are a chance for members of the public to meet local officers and discuss what concerns they have crime in their area and where they’d like to see the police focusing attention.
Surgeries are taking place tomorrow (Saturday) at Hucknall Library between 10am and 11am and at the B&M store on Monday, January 15 between 11am and 12noon.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Please take the opportunity to meet members of your local policing team and discuss any issues you may have regarding crime or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood.”