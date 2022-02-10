Mental Health Support Teams, staffed by NHS trained professionals from Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust and Nottingham City Council, work with children and young people with mild to moderate emotional, mental health and well-being difficulties.

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Bassetlaw CCG have secured funding for the teams and work in partnership with schools, Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council to deliver them.

New teams have just been launched in Newark and Sherwood, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe, which means they now cover every area of the county.

Young people can also get mental health information and support at www.nottalone.org.uk.

A further three teams will be established in the city and two in the county by January 2025. The teams were first rolled out in December 2019 and have been extended every year since.

Currently, it is estimated that 25,839 children in Nottinghamshire and Nottingham have a diagnosable mental health disorder at any one time.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee, said: “It’s great news that the scheme is being extended, as schools play a vital role in identifying mental health needs and building resilience in young people. The Mental Health Support Teams can help young people at an early stage, in an environment that is familiar, which can often prevent issues from escalating.”

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: “We are delighted to see such positive progress in the roll out of Mental Health Support Teams across our schools and colleges in Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire.

“Identifying and providing effective early support to children and young people is crucial not only to support better emotional and mental health, but also a young person’s social and educational development.”

Julie Attfield, executive director of mental health of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, said: “Ensuring children and young people have easier and quicker access to effective mental health support is essential and the earlier mental health problems are identified the better the health outcome.

"With this in mind, we’re thrilled to continue the roll out of our hugely successful Mental Health Support Teams across the county and we’re really excited about further plans to invest in mental health services in the future.

“Since the teams started in 2019, they have trailblazed some innovative and creative initiatives that have made a real difference to the health and wellbeing of children and young people.”

When the new teams are fully operational, Mental Health Support Teams will cover approximately 250 schools and offer support to 104,000 pupils across Nottinghamshire and Nottingham City.

For more information about the teams, or to find out how to make a referral, visit https://www.nottinghamshirehealthcare.nhs.uk/camhs-mental-health-support-teams or if you live in Nottingham City visit: https://www.asklion.co.uk/kb5/nottingham/directory/advice.page?id=BMayDi93L1U

Young people can also get mental health information and support at www.nottalone.org.uk