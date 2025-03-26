More reasons to be satisfied for Bulwell bus routes operator

Bus company Nottingham City Transport (NCT) is celebrating after scoring the highest customer satisfaction score of any city operator in the country, following the publication of the latest independent Transport Focus Your Bus Journey results.

NCT – which operates services in Bulwell and Highbury Vale and was recently named Bus Company of the Year again – scored an overall customer satisfaction pf 91 per cent .

This was eight per cent higher than the average score for bus operators across England and a two per cent increase on the previous year.

Results show satisfaction scores across the board have improved.

Bulwell bus service proviser NCT has scored the best in England for customer satisfaction in a recent survey. Photo: Helen Boyd

Transport Focus are the independent consumer organisation representing the interests of bus passengers.

Bus passengers were surveyed throughout 2024 in almost 40 different regions on all aspects of their journey.

Standout results showed passengers rate NCT services considerably above the national average in all areas and as amongst the best in the new East Midlands Combined Authority area.

Results showed satisfaction with buses arriving on time is 14 per cent higher with NCT than nationally, while frequency of services scored 90 per cent with NCT, compared to 67 per cent nationally.

David Astill, NCT managing director said: “These are fantastic customer satisfactions scores for NCT and I’m proud to lead a team which continually delivers amongst the best bus services in the country, with scores well above the average for the rest of England.

"These scores cannot be delivered by NCT alone – they are achieved through years of partnership working with our local authorities and now the East Midlands Combined Authority and mayor.

"Partnerships have worked exceptionally well here in Nottingham for several decades and these satisfaction scores demonstrate that partnership is the way to keep delivering excellent bus services locally.”

Louise Collins, director at Transport Focus, added: “The positive changes seen across bus services in England have boosted overall passenger satisfaction.

"The changes show how Government funding, hard work from local authorities and operators, and listening to what passengers want can improve journeys”.

Simon Lightwood MP (Lab), local transport minister, commented: “Our Bus Services Bill will hand control back for local leaders to operate services and it’s great to see areas like Nottingham, which already has a municipal bus operator, scoring higher than average satisfaction rates.”