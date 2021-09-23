More than 1,000 already interested in Hallowe'en and fireworks spectacular for Hucknall

The attraction is being hosted by The Engine Rooms and Hucknall-based Dynamite Fireworks at the former Rolls-Royce Leisure site off Watnall Road in the town.

Those behind the attraction are boasting that it is back ‘even bigger and better’ for 2021.

Starting at 6pm on Friday, October 29, which is within the school half-term holidays, the line-up is packed with fun for the whole family.

The award-winning Dynamite Fireworks will be displaying at the event

Attractions on the night include Hallowe’en-themed musical fireworks, food stalls, funfair rides and games, fully-stocked licensed bars, St John Ambulance Cadets and music.The fun will continue throughout the night with the fireworks display at 8pm. Bars will be open until late.Pre-sale tickets prices are £5 for adults, £3 for children and £14 for a family of four (two adults and two children).

Gate prices will be more on the night depending on ticket availability. You can book your tickets in advance now by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/dynamite-fireworks-ltd.

Those considering going along are advised that there is no general parking on site. There will only be limited disabled spaces available.