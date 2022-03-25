The event is taking place at Old Market Square on Monday, March 28 to help local people find jobs, training and employment support.

The first big jobs fair to be held since the coronavirus pandemic will see employers from the retail, public transport, healthcare, emergency services, hospitality, local government, and marketing sectors coming to the city centre.

Nottingham Jobs, the city council’s employment, skills and training service say more than 1,500 job vacancies, plus training and support will be available at the fair.

The jobs fair will be held in Nottingham's Old Market Square

The fair is open to people of all ages, whether they are looking for their first job after leaving education or returning to work.

There’s no need to book, jobseekers and residents who need a bit of support to find work are encouraged to come along from 10am to 2pm.

The fair has been organised to support people of all ages who live in Nottingham city and the surrounding neighbourhoods, especially those who are looking for their first job, people who have just completed a Kickstart placement, and those whose job has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nottingham City Council recognises that the pandemic has affected many residents and would like to encourage as many people as possible, whatever their previous experience in employment, training or education, to come along to the fair to speak to the wide range of employers and locally-based community groups who will be able to offer them advice, training, and support to find work.

Visitors to the jobs fair will also be able to apply for jobs at the event itself, also on offer will be help with job searches, CV writing and completing job applications with companies who are recruiting on the day.

Coun David Mellen (Lab), city council leader, said “Nottingham continues to bounce back after the pandemic, but we know that many people will have faced uncertain and challenging times and will be seeking support to help them find work to support themselves and their families.

“That’s why we’re proud to announce the return of this popular jobs fair, which comes at the perfect time to provide local people with a wide range of job opportunities from some of Nottingham’s most well-known employers.

“Our message to job seekers is that the local jobs market is recovering well, employment rates in Nottingham continue to fall, and there are a wide range of job opportunities available for local people.”

Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome (Lab) added: “Many people’s lives have changed as a result of Covid-19.

"Whether you’ve lost your job or are looking for a career change it can be hard to know where to start, but jobs fairs like this can be a great place to find work and get employment advice.”

For anyone who hasn’t been to a jobs fair before and might be nervous about attending or finding work, the Nottingham Jobs team has this advice:

First impressions count so dress smartly – you might be speaking to your future managers or colleagues

Don’t be frightened to ask questions, that’s what the stall holders are expecting, and they will be ready to answer any queries you may have

Speak to the employers and training providers and ask them anything about their jobs, their business, where they are based or what they offer – there’s no such thing as a silly question

Finally, remember that everyone you speak to at the fair was once a job seeker just like you