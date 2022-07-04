Nottingham City Council has secured £1.8 million from the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, which will be used to provide clubs for the 17,800 city pupils who are eligible for free school meals (FSM).

At the holiday clubs, FSM pupils will receive a free lunch, alongside a programme of activities focused on healthy eating, fitness and mental health.

They will be delivered by Nottingham’s community groups, charities and schools in communities across the city.

Thousands of children will be offered places on summer activity clubs again in Nottingham

The city’s lead provider is Nottingham Forest Community Trust.

Parents can book places by clicking here where all events are listed, along with the contact details of the groups which are organising and taking bookings.

There are a limited number of places available for children who aren’t eligible for FSM and these will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), portfolio holder for children, young people and schools, who represents Bulwell Forest, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is making it hard for families at the moment, so I’m pleased we can continue to support them with the cost of food this summer.

"No child should have to go hungry just because schools are closed.

“The holiday clubs will provide fun and enriching activities for Nottingham’s children.

"We’ve got lots of great providers on board – from small community groups to big well-known names like Nottingham Forest Community Trust, Trent Bridge Community Trust and Nottingham Playhouse.

"There’s going to be something for all interests and in every area of the city.”

Graham Moran, chief executive of Nottingham Forest Community Trust, added: “Nottingham Forest Community Trust is proud to be the lead HAF partner working alongside Nottingham City Council and the Department for Education.

“Over the past year we have supported thousands of children and their families during the school holidays, providing a variety of exciting, engaging activities and a diverse range of healthy food including the provision of 3,500 meals every day, and we’re excited continue this work over the summer.