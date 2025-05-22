More than 20 people face leaving supported living complex in Bulwell so it can be turned into accommodation for homeless

More than 20 people face having to leave their homes at an independent living complex in Bulwell so it can be turned into housing for the homeless.

Nottingham City Council plans to convert Sketchley Court in Bulwell because it is running short of temporary accommodation as the number of people at risk of ending up on the streets rises.

Sketchley Court has 26 homes and 22 current residents.

The council says no-one is being forced made to move out – but those who stay will lose their shared facilities which come with the independent living arrangement.

The decision to go ahead with the change was taken by the authroity’s Executive Board on May 20.

The court houses people who have health and mobility issues, and need some support, but ultimately aims for them to retain their independence.

The plans involve reconfiguring Sketchley Court to provide 28 units, including 23 one-beds, three two-beds and two three-bed properties.

The council is offering an incentive payment of £8,100 plus ‘disturbance costs’ for existing residents.

Speaking during the meeting Mark Lowe, head of housing and regeneration at the council, said: “I think it’s really important to understand we aren’t doing this just to create homeless accommodation, it’s been instigated because we have an oversupply with independent living accommodation.

“This will be controversial and people will be concerned about it. Whenever people are losing their homes, we deal with that as substantively as possible.

“No-one will be forced [to move] but for those who want to move we will do everything we can to keep people together, we’ll find out what their individual needs are and go out of our way to identify properties that meet those needs.”

But the independent living scheme will cease for those who wish to stay in the residences.

Part of the council’s consultation with existing residents found eight in favour and 12 against the plans.

Colin Lambert is going into his eighth year living at Sketchley Court and remembers thinking ‘I’d come here to die’ after his first few weeks there.

He told Notts TV: “I didn’t want to move any more, and I still feel that way. But if we’ve got to go we’ve got to go.

“If they’ve got them empty flats for us to go into, why aren’t they putting them people in the empty flats?”

Cheryl Kennedy cares for an elderly resident on the estate who will turn 95 next week.

She told Notts TV: “She’s partially sighted and can’t really see anything and [now] she’s got to get out. It’s wrong.

“I said ‘we’ll move all your furniture out here then, and move you back in because you’ll be homeless’.”

When asked if she had faith in the council’s support for moving her service user, Mrs Kennedy replied “No”.

She said: “She’s so used to this, being here 46 years. To move her now – she’s confused anyway now – she can’t get out, she’s housebound.”

Ray Kendrick has lived there for nine years but felt there was “not enough of a community” there due to empty flats and limited neighbour interaction.

He feels “assured” the council will help the residents moving out.

He said: “They haven’t done anything underhanded, they’ve talked to the people, all questions were answered.

“They’ve made it plain nobody has been forced to do anything they don’t want to do – that’s clear enough for me.”

The project will free up space for homeless households which the council is currently paying for to stay in Bed and Breakfasts and hotels. As of January 2025 there were 187 households living like this.

The council says the plans will save it around £715,000 a year.

Other reasonings behind plans are an oversupply of independent living properties in Bulwell, with three in close proximity, and lengthy re-let times.

Sketchley Court has the highest re-let times and five empty units out of the three Bulwell schemes.

The forecast cost of the conversion works is £434,600, with the project totalling nearly £870,000.