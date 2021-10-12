More than 2,000 sign petition against 3,000 homes on Hucknall's Whyburn Farm green belt

Whyburn Farm, Hucknall, which is under threat

The site is allocated in the controversial emerging Ashfield local plan – among several others pinpointed to accommodate a total of almost 5,000 new houses in Hucknall in the next 25 years.

The petition has been launched via the Ashfield District Council petitions portal as this is the only type of petition currently recognised by the authority.

It is the brainchild of Mandy Shaw who, along with thousands of others in the town, is standing united in objection to the proposals.

The petition is available to be signed up to November 12. CLICK HERE to access it on the Ashfield Council website.

The number of signatures means it has already surpassed the 1,500 which would mean it must be presented to full council.

Explaining the reasons behind the petition, a statement says Hucknall ‘has seen an exponential growth in housing recently. The infrastructure is already at maximum capacity. There has been no increase in secondary schools, doctors or dentists’.