Nottinghamshire County Council reports that last year more than 281,500 test kits given out at Community Collect sites and a further 136,000 supervised lateral flow tests were completed across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Of the total number of tests completed, 14,692 were in the period since end of November, when the Omicron variant was detected locally.

Around one in three people with Covid-19 don’t have any symptoms, but can still pass it on, which is why rapid testing remains a vital tool in helping to identify cases of coronavirus which would otherwise not be found.

Rapid testing remains a vital tool in helping to identify cases of coronavirus which would otherwise not be found.

Even those people who have been vaccinated can still pass on the virus, therefore it is vital to still take regular tests as this helps to identify infections early.

Jonathan Gribbin, director of public health for Nottinghamshire, said: “It’s encouraging to see that so many people across the county and city have been getting tested, but it is still important to keep testing now we have moved back into the Government’s Plan A.

“Testing plays a huge major part in slowing the spread of Covid-19 and helping to keep people as safe as possible as we learn to live with the virus.

“Lateral flow tests are free and quick to complete, so I am encouraging everyone in Nottinghamshire to carry on taking regular tests.

“Remember to report your test results - whether they are positive, negative or void - as this helps to reduce infection rates in the community, as well as prevent and reduce the spread of the virus.

Information on recording test results is available online.

Lucy Hubber, director of public health at Nottingham City Council, added: “It is great to see so many people protecting themselves and others by taking a regular lateral flow test. I would like to thank everyone who has taken up this offer – as well as the people who worked hard to set up and sustain a successful community testing programme across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“Testing will continue to be important in helping us return to a more normal life over the next few months. Please continue to take a regular free test. It only takes two minutes and results take only 30 minutes to show… but they are 30 minutes that could protect your family and friends. Help us to continue to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our city.”

For further information on ordering tests or details about testing sites visit: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/care/coronavirus/asymptomatic-community-testing-for-covid-19 or https://www.nottinghamcity.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19/get-a-covid-19-test/#nosymptoms

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.