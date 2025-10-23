More than £19,000 raised for The Fire Fighters Charity by Notts Fire and Rescue Service

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has raised more than £19,000 for Fire Fighters Charity between May and September this year.

The achievement is part of a service-wide fundraising campaign led by Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin DL.

The Chief’s Challenge has been a popular initiative for many years at NFRS and across other fire and rescue services in the UK, and Craig has continued this campaign since being appointed as Nottinghamshire’s Chief Fire Officer in 2022.

This year’s campaign saw Craig cycle an impressive 500 miles along Scotland’s North Coast 500 route over six days, raising £1,695 for his efforts. He also encouraged the wider Service to get involved, setting a collective fundraising target of £10,000 between May and September.

Overall NFRS staff have collectively surpassed the target by raising a remarkable £19,120.30.

This total came solely from fundraising events and activities — excluding any money generated through clothing banks, regular donations, or the charity’s lottery initiative.

CFO Craig Parkin DL said: “I am extremely proud of everyone who got involved with this years’ Chief’s challenge and I’d like to express my thanks to all who contributed to reach this total – not just those who took part in fundraising challenges and events across our Service, but to everyone who donated as without you, this would not have been possible.

“Fire Fighters Charity is a lifeline for so many within our fire and rescue family. Whether it’s recovery after injury, mental health support, or simply providing a listening ear, the charity is always there when our people need it most.

“I think I can say that on behalf of everyone at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service that we are proud to support such an incredible cause, and we know that this money will be used to help a member of our fire family.”

As well as Craig’s North Coast 500 challenge, fundraising highlights included a David Goggins-style challenge where firefighters ran four miles every four hours for 48 hours; Rhonda Stoneman, wife of a Worksop firefighter, bravely shaving her head; six raffles hosted over six months by Ashfield Fire Station; numerous open days and car washes held at local fire stations and two firefighters trekking across the Peak District over a weekend and camping along the way.

Plus, many more inspiriting efforts across the Service.

The funds raised will go directly towards supporting serving and retired members of the fire and rescue community, helping them with any health and wellbeing challenges they may face, during and after service.

Charlotte Smith, Regional Fundraiser at Fire Fighters Charity, said: "On behalf of everyone at Fire Fighters Charity, I want to send my heartfelt thanks to all those in Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service who have organised or taken part in fundraisers in aid of us, led by Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin's incredible challenge recently.

"The awareness and funds raised by all those involved will make such a different and ensure we can help more individuals and families in our fire service community."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to thank everyone who donated, took part, or support events as part of this campaign.