It is two years since the onset of the pandemic, during which time many people have been reassessing parts of their life.

Yet more than half of respondents in the East Midlands say that, although they made some commitments to themselves back in 2020 about how they would live their lives moving forward, two years on they haven’t managed to stick to them.

The national survey of more than 2,000 of the working population in England was carried out for Get into Teaching, the national campaign aimed at encouraging people to consider teaching as a career.

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get into Teaching campaign and a national leader of education.

It explores the general public’s views on how people are feeling about their careers now, and if a change in direction was something they had aspired to.

Over half surveyed in the East Midlands said their experience of the pandemic has made them realise that they want or might like to change their job to something entirely different, and almost three quarters (73 per cent) agree it’s never too late to make a change. Yet fear of taking the leap is holding back more than a quarter (26 per cent) from doing so.

However, 58 per cent in the East Midlands say that if they knew could have a more positive impact on society in a new role, they would be more likely to switch.

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get into Teaching campaign, said: “Our research highlights that whilst the experience of the last two years has prompted many people to consider changing their job or career, a significant proportion now have regrets about not being more proactive and making that leap during this time.

“At this time of year, I would encourage anyone who is motivated by making a real difference, in an exciting career that provides stability and great prospects, to visit the Get into Teaching website to find out more.”

To find out more about a career in the classroom visit https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get into Teaching line on 0800 389 2500.