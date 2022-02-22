Hucknall and Bulwell motorists warned ahead of new life-saving mobile phone laws

New laws are coming in to tighten up on use of a mobile while at the wheel

The new laws come into effect in April and state that motorists cannot check notifications, unlock their devices, make, receive or reject a phone or internet-based call, or send, receive or upload verbal or written content.

Other outlawed actions include drafting a text message, accessing stored data such as books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages, accessing the internet or using a camera attached to a device.

Drivers who flout the rules will face a £200 fine and six points on their licence from Friday, March 25.

Road users will still be able to make use of devices’ satellite navigation features, as long as they are properly secured in a cradle or appropriate holder.

Making or taking a hands-free call is not an offence in itself, but could lead to a criminal prosecution if it was later deemed to be a contributory factor in a collision.

Inspector Clare Gibson, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We know how tempting it can be to use your phone or respond to a call or notification whilst driving – but doing so can have very serious consequences.

“Using your phone whilst driving is against the law and these new laws being brought in next month could see people banned from driving as a result – particularly those who already have points on their licence.