Bulwell MP Alex Norris was invited to come and and perform the honours.

There was, hot chocolate, and homemade minced pies along with lots of other Christmas treats all prepared by head chef, Sarah Bonser to keep everyone warm.

The Christmas tree and all the lights looked amazing when Alex flicked the switch for the big reveal.

Alex Norris MP with care home manager Jodie Rakhra

Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “We absolutely love Christmas here at Hall

Park, it is such a special time and we all love decorating the home and having a lovely big tree.

"This is possibly the biggest we’ve ever had but then, it is Christmas so you have to go over the top.”

Nina, a resident at the home, added: “It feels properly Christmassy now all the lights are up.