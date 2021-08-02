MP 's support for Dispatch area Olympian as her campaign gets underway at Tokyo 2020

And Emily, 27, has support from the corridors of power with a good luck message from Bulwell MP Alex Norris

Emily, from the Snape Wood estate, will be competing in the +87kg class group A of the the competition at 11.50am.

She has already won a gold medal in the +90kg category at the European Championships in Moscow this year, beating the whole field in both the snatch and the clean and jerk lifts to win comprehensively with a total score of 276.

Bulwell's Emily Campbell competes in the weightlifting at the Olympics today. Photo: Karl Bridgeman/Getty Images for British Olympic Association

However, the weight categories at the Olympics are different, which is why she is competing in the +87kg category.

She also has a bronze medal from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the +90kg class, and a further bronze medal in the +87kg class from the 2019 European Championships to her name.

Mr Norris said: “The Olympics have caught the imagination of people across the world as these incredible athletes compete and showcase their skills.”

“People from across Nottingham have been watching and rooting for Team GB.”

“On Monday this will be even more so when Bulwell's very own Emily Campbell competes in the weightlifting.