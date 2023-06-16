The businesses will all now go through to the National Muddy Stilettos final.

The winners of the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 have been announced – and 12 Nottinghamshire businesses have taken home top spot in the Notts/Derbys regionals.

Readers of the lifestyle website have been nominating and voting in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses across 27 different lifestyle categories – from best destination pub to yoga/pilates studio, boutique stay to wedding venue. 77,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 800,000 votes cast in total.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “I set up these awards 10 years ago to give local lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are.

“It’s been an honour to showcase the most creative, innovative lifestyle businesses across Nottinghamshire, in partnership with our local sponsor Tollers Solicitors.

“The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been incredible with many thousands voting to support wonderful local businesses and their own vibrant communities.”

All regional winners in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, along with winners from the other Muddy counties, will go through to the National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023. Five businesses in each category will go through to the national finals, with the ‘Best of the Best’ Winners crowned in July.

Here are all 12 of the winning Nottinghamshire businesses and what category they won.

1 . Nottinghamshire winners of Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 Here are 12 businesses that have taken home a win in the county. Photo: m Photo Sales

2 . Nottinghamshire winners in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 The Bookcase in Lowdham took home bookshop of the year. Photo: m Photo Sales

3 . Nottinghamshire winners in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 The Old Theatre Deli in Southwell was crowned cafe of the year. Photo: m Photo Sales

4 . Nottinghamshire winners in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2023 The Scented Garden in Orston was named the best day spa. Photo: m Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4