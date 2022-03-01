Hucknall mum to go on trial accused of cruelty over death of two-week-old baby
A mum from Hucknall is set to go on trial today on a charge relating to the sudden death of her two-week-old baby son.
Terri Walters, 32, of Kingsway Gardens, previously entered a not guilty plea to an accusation of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.
As reported by Nottinghamshire Live, her case was listed for mention at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (February 28), and her trial is due to start today (Tuesday, March 1) when a jury will be sworn in.
Walters’ son, Hunter White, was pronounced dead by paramedics when they were called to Kingsway Gardens on July 10, 2020.
Follow the Dispatch for reports as the trial begins and progresses.