Mystery over car crashed into Hucknall house

A Dispatch reader sent in these photos of the car which has collided with the wall of a building on Oakenhall Avenue and seemingly left the house in a structurally unsound situation.

Nottinghamshire Police were evidently aware of the incident as the car has police tape surrounding it.

But the Dispatch has so far had no response from the police when it contacted them about the incident.

The car remains embedded into the wall of the house

One week on, the car remains embedded in the house wall.

The incident is believed to have happened on the night of Saturday, May 15.

Do you have any idea as to the events which led up to this?

The collision has seemingly left the house in a structurally unsound state