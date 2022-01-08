People living in and around Nottingham have long known it as an area of the city centre with a cool vibe, with its mixture of independent shops, bars, restaurants and music venues.

In the heart of the city’s Creative Quarter, Hockley is home to one of the nation’s leading independent cinemas in Broadway, one of only two Rough Trade record shops outside London and New York, Jamcafe which The Times recommends for the best beers and DJs and award-winning jazz venue Peggy’s Skylight, among many other exciting places to discover.

Now the London-based publication has woken up to the charm of Hockley in ‘one of England's most underrated cities,’ encouraging ‘hipsters who have moved on from Hackney’ to consider attributes from graffiti murals and warehouse clubs to indie spots, cocktail bars and caves.

Hockley in Nottingham has attracted national attention for its 'cool' qualities

The council has played its part in bolstering the cafe culture feel of the area by making it more pedestrian friendly and investing in Sneinton Market and Square to extend the creative buzz and encourage further footfall.

Coun Rebecca Langton, portfolio holder for skills, growth and economic development, said: “It’s great to see Hockley recognised in a national publication as one of the coolest areas in the country.

"Hockley’s popularity is growing, as it now attracts families and older couples as well as the younger crowd. Footfall across the area certainly looks to be increasing and we are aware of a number of new ventures opening up in Hockley and of existing businesses diversifying to appeal to the clientele in the area during the day and at night-time.