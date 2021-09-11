Nearly half of East Midlands residents admit lack of natural light in home is problem

The nationwide study from MyGlazing.com, the consumer advice site from the Glass & Glazing Federation (GGF), asked 1,000 homeowners and renters for their opinions on how healthy their homes are and how this impacts their personal wellbeing.

One in five of those surveyed in the East Midlands admit working from home has been challenging due to their homes being uncomfortable because of extreme temperatures (either too hot or too cold). A further 30 per cent say their home has poor ventilation, while 23 per cent admit to having damp and 28 per cent said draughty windows are a problem for them.

On average, homeowners and renters in the East Midlands are also losing sleep at least once a week as a result of noise entering their homes.

45 per cent of people in the East Midlands admit a lack of natural light in their home is a problem

Commenting on how having low levels of natural light in the home impacts them, the below responses appeared top amongst consumers in the East Midlands:

37 per cent feel tired

30 per cent feel depressed

26 per cent feel miserable

26 per cent feel unhealthy

22 per cent feel irritable

19 per cent feel less optimistic

15 per cent feel drained

15 per cent feel anxious

11 per cent feel less productive at work

Commenting on the findings, James Lee, communications director at MyGlazing.com, said: “Many of the problems people face when it comes to improving comfort in their homes, actually comes down to things that are easy to fix such as windows, doors and the overall look of their home. Research shows that the average person in the UK spends 9 per cent of their time indoors, so it’s crucial that the buildings they occupy are enabling them to lead healthier lives. Our information hub over at MyGlazing.com is full of free tips and creative ideas for those looking to make their homes healthier and more comfortable.”

MyGlazing.com has also offered its five top tips to help increase natural light levels in the home:

Clean your windows more often so they let more light in or consider low maintenance (self-cleaning) glass

Install larger windows and doors, or install bi-fold doors, skylights or fanlights where possible

Reconfigure your furniture so it isn’t blocking any windows or incoming light

Incorporate mirrors and metallic accessories into the design of the home, to give the illusion of more space and light

Ensure your colour palette and flooring choices are light and airy. Dark colours tend to make spaces feel smaller and drab

Have easy to open blinds or curtains that can let in as much light as possible

