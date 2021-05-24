New aerial shots show progress of old Hucknall bakery demolition

And as these superb new shots from Hucknall resident Paul Atherley show, the workers are making good progress with the job of clearing the site of the old buildings, which have been empty for some time, having been previously occupied by a packaging company.

Once the old buildings have been demolished and the site cleared, nine new homes built with associated car parking and amenity space will be built in their place.

Drone pilot Paul posted some of his shots on the Hucknall People’s Community Facebook page and drew several comments, notably from town resident Jane McLean, who wrote: “I must have walked passed this building hundreds of times and never realised how big it was”

Work is now well underway to demolish the buildings on the site. Photo: Paul Atherley

Others expressed sadness that the building was being lost to the town and replaced with housing.

Jack Richards wrote: Let me guess, houses?

To which Karl Bond replied: “Yes mate, sure is, as per usual.”

This aerial shot shows the size and scale of the building. Photo: Paul Atherley

The plans are controversial as they were only approved after the developers, Need2View won permission on appeal.

The plans were originally put forward back in November 2018 but were rejected at the time by Ashfield District Council’s planning committee.

However, Need2View then successfully appealed the decision and in March 2020, a planning inspector ruled that the plans could go ahead.