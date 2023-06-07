News you can trust since 1904
New breathalyser technology which uses facial recognition being trialled in Nottinghamshire

New breathalyser technology which uses facial recognition as part of a test to ensure offenders are staying sober is being trialled in Nottinghamshire.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST

The one-piece hand-held device is used by people who need supervision as part of their rehabilitation and allows them to give sobriety tests remotely, while ensuring it is being carried out by the right person.

It is due to be introduced across Nottinghamshire and if the pilot is successful it could be rolled out nationally.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “It is incredibly pleasing to once again see Nottinghamshire leading the way and setting the standards for forces across the country to follow.

“This equipment and the work behind the project is crucial as we know alcohol is significantly linked to people offending.

“This is about using the latest technology available to help people stay out of trouble, forging a better life for themselves and the people around them.”

The remote breath tests have been brought in as an expansion and less invasive version of the Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor tags which have been in use for the past four years and have seen more than 2,500 days logged with the tags in play.

Aimed at monitoring behavioural patterns between alcohol use and offending, the tags have had a significant positive impact on people’s lives in the time since they were first introduced.

Described as being like a breathalyser for the ankle, the tag provides 24/7 transdermal alcohol testing for those wearing one.